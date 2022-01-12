Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma AKA Kavya Opens Up About Upcoming Twist In The Rupali Ganguly Show

Star Plus' show Anupamaa has been making headlines with its ongoing track. For the unversed, the Rupali Ganguly show is giving viewers strong social messages over mental health, domestic violence and many things. In the recent episode of the show, the Shah family are seen giving a special new year treat for Malvika (Aneri Vajani). However, fans noticed that Kavya's character played by Madalsa Sharma's absence from the celebration.

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Bapuji revealed that Kavya went to Mumbai to search for a job. But on the other hand, fans wondered if Madalsa Sharma had tested positive for COVID-19. Amidst all the speculations, Madalsa recently revealed the reason about her absence.

In conversation with Bollywood Life, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya said that she is absolutely fine and hinted about a big upcoming twist in Anupamaa. She said, "This is false. I am perfectly fine. Yes, I have left the Shah house. There is a huge twist coming up on the show. Fans can expect the unexpected." Looks like Kavya wants Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) to realise the importance of her presence in his life. On the other hand, if reports are to be believed, Vanraj and his son Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) plan to cheat Malvika and take over the Kapadia empire.

Anupamaa: Anuj Reveals A Big Secret Amidst Christmas Celebration

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly And Sara Ali Khan Dance To 'Chaka Chak' Song Of Atrangi Re; Fans React

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, the protagonist Rupali will be seen protecting Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Malvika's empire from Paritosh and Vanraj. Kinjal will also be helping her in this matter. Looks like, Anupamaa's upcoming episodes will be filled with a lot of twists and turns, and fans can't keep calm to witness the high-voltage drama on the small screen. Stay tuned!