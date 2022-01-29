Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Salman Introduces Top 6 Finalists Who Give Power-Packed Performances

The
stage
is
all
set
for
Bigg
Boss
15
Grand
Finale
and
the
top
6
contestants-
Karan
Kundrra,
Tejasswi
Prakash,
Shamita
Shetty,
Nishant
Bhat,
Pratik
Sehajpal
and
Rashami
Desai
too
are
all
ready
to
set
the
stage
on
fire.
Host
Salman
Khan
makes
a
grand
entry
and
introduces
us
to
the
top
6
finalists
of
this
season.
The
finalists
give
power-packed
performances
to
'Allah
Duhai
Hai'
led
by
Salman
Khan
himself!
#
Salman
welcomes
top
6
finalists'
family
members
and
ex-contestants
of
the
show.
#
Top
6
finalists
get
emotional
as
Bigg
Boss
shows
them
their
mothers'
videos,
who
wish
them
the
best
and
hope
they
win
the
trophy.
#
Contestants
get
extremely
happy
seeing
their
mothers
on
Bigg
Boss
15
sets.
Salman
Khan
jokes
that
if
they
can
identify
their
mothers
as
it
has
been
so
long
that
they
are
in
the
house.
#
Salman
announces
a
twist
that
their
fate
is
in
their
mothers'
hand
now,
as
one
of
the
contestants
will
be
eliminated
from
the
house.
Bigg
Boss'
ex-winners
Gauahar
Khan,
Gautam
Gulati,
Rubina
Dilaik,
Urvashi
Dholakia
and
Shweta
Tiwari
celebrate
15
years
of
Bigg
Boss
and
challenge
the
finalists
with
some
dhamakedaar
performances.
In
place
of
Bigg
Boss
13
winner
Sidharth
Shukla,
his
best
friend
Shehnaaz
Gill
appear
on
the
show
and
pays
tribute
to
the
late
actor.