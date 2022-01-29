Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Salman Introduces Top 6 Finalists Who Give Power-Packed Performances

The stage is all set for Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale and the top 6 contestants- Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai too are all ready to set the stage on fire. Host Salman Khan makes a grand entry and introduces us to the top 6 finalists of this season. The finalists give power-packed performances to 'Allah Duhai Hai' led by Salman Khan himself!

# Salman welcomes top 6 finalists' family members and ex-contestants of the show.

# Top 6 finalists get emotional as Bigg Boss shows them their mothers' videos, who wish them the best and hope they win the trophy.

# Contestants get extremely happy seeing their mothers on Bigg Boss 15 sets. Salman Khan jokes that if they can identify their mothers as it has been so long that they are in the house.

# Salman announces a twist that their fate is in their mothers' hand now, as one of the contestants will be eliminated from the house.

Bigg Boss' ex-winners Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia and Shweta Tiwari celebrate 15 years of Bigg Boss and challenge the finalists with some dhamakedaar performances. In place of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, his best friend Shehnaaz Gill appear on the show and pays tribute to the late actor.