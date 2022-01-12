Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash & Shamita Shetty Get Into War Of Words, Latter Says ‘Shame On You Tejasswi'

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, a massive fight will erupt between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash. In the latest promo shared by the makers, both the contestants are seen losing their temper. They both hurl insults at each other while Tejasswi is seen lashing out at Shetty after she downgrades her from the VIP race. Shamita, who recently became the caption of the house, had to choose between Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi to downgrade in the ongoing task.

Shamita picks Tejasswi’s name and this leaves Tejasswi in shock as Shetty had assured her that she would take Rakhi’s name instead of hers. An irked Tejasswi calls her a 'liar' and blasts her by saying it was her biggest mistake to trust her. Shamita retaliates by saying that she has the right to change her mind at any point in time.

BB 15: Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash As She Says 'I Love You’ To Him; TejRan Romantic Moments Go Viral

In the sneak peek, Shamita is heard saying, “I have kept your boyfriend..." and leaves the statement incomplete. Tejasswi reacts to this and says, “itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye, usko bhi toh pucho usko dostiyaan karni hai ya mere sath rehna hai.” Shamita is stunned by her statement and loses her temper and says, “Shame on you Teja.”

Tejasswi Prakash’s Co-Star Namish Taneja Reacts To People Calling Her Relationship With Karan Kundrra 'Fake’

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handle of Colors TV with the following caption: “Shamita ke liye huye decision se badal gaya hai unnka aur Tejasswi ka equation. Kaun hai kisse insecure aur kiska position hoga secure? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors. Iss hafte #WeekendKaVaar aayega at 9:00 PM.Catch it before TV on @vootselect #BB15 #BiggBoss @Voot.” Take a look!

It must be noted that Pratik Sehajpal had advised Shamita to choose Rakhi over Karan or Tejasswi as the couple can flip anytime. However, Nishant had asked Shamita to do what she feels right. In fact, Tejasswi also had a conversation with Shamita regarding her big decision.