Charu Asopa Hints About Her Separation From Husband Rajeev Sen In A Cryptic Post

A couple of days ago, ETimes TV report stated that TV actress Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen will be getting separated soon due to the compatibility issues between them. Let us tell you, the couple has a seven-month-old daughter Ziana. Well, the report indeed left Charu and Rajeev fans heartbroken.

Notably, they haven't officially announced their separation. Amidst all, Charu Asopa shared a post about what 'kills a relationship' on her Instagram stories. She shared an anonymous quote on her Instagram stories that read, "Distance doesn't kill a relationship but less conversation and late replies do."

Let us tell you, Charu Asopa has deleted all the pictures with her husband Rajeev Sen. For the unversed, Rajeev Sen is the younger brother of Sushmita Sen. It has to be noted that the couple dated each other for many years before tying the knot.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in Goa in 2019 and welcomed Ziana on November 1, 2021. Earlier, the duo had a tiff weeks after their wedding and were living separately for quite a long time.

Talking about Charu Asopa, the actress has acted in shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Baal Veer, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Chhanchhan, Love by Chance, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Mere Angne Mein, Kaun Hai? and so on.