Dheeraj Dhoopar's Wife Vinny Arora's Baby Shower: Sanaya-Mohit, Ridhi, Barun's Wife Pashmeen & Others Attend

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are all set to welcome their first baby soon. A month ago, the duo had organised a baby shower, which was attended by Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih, his new show co-star Surbhi Chandna and others. However, few of their friends missed it. Recently, they arranged yet another baby shower, which was attended by the other friends.

At the baby shower, Vinny looked radiant as she donned a beige floral printed ruffle dress and was seen flaunting her baby bump.



Vinny took to social media and shared adorable pictures from the function, which was attended by their friends- Sanaya Irani- Mohit Sehgal, Ridhi Dogra, Akshay Dogra, Barun Sobti's wife Pashmeen, Sakshi Talwar and Gautam Hegde.

The actress shared a few videos too on her Instagram stories, in which the guests were seen playing some fun games and working on baby names as well! They were also seen sensing the baby's movement by placing their hand on Vinny's baby bump.She captioned the pictures as, "Babydhoopar had the warmest, sweetest, love filled sunday with aunts & uncles who couldn't make it to our baby shower, hence decided to bring the baby shower home ♥️."

She further wrote, "Thank you just isn't enough to express the joy we felt yesterday, the yummy food, the fun games, all the lovely gifts & warmest energy 🥰 Going to say it anyway, thank you @iridhidogra @iakshaydogra @sakshi0801 @sanayairani @itsmohitsehgal @hegdeg Pashmin & Barun , happy to have you guys ♥️♥️♥️."

Sanaya, Mohit and Ridhi too shared adorable pictures on their Instagram accounts from the baby shower.