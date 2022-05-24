Dipika Kakar’s Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Buys His Dream House In Mumbai; Says The Flat Is For His Mother

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim is currently on cloud nine as he finally purchased his dream house in Mumbai. Yes, you read that right! Shoaib has bought his first property in Mumbai and announced about the same with his wife Dipika Kakar Ibrahim in a special video. In the video, the Sasural Simar Ka actress couldn't control her excitement.

In the video, Shoaib Ibrahim said that he finally purchased his own property in Mumbai. He revealed that he came to Mumbai in 2009 and after a lot of efforts, he finally managed to buy a house in the city in 2022. He said, "Main Mumbai mein ek property le raha hoon apne naam se... (Dipika beams with joy and hugs him, she even calls him cute). The most important thing is that I am buying this house for my mother."

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim also said, "The building and flat where we are staying, the best part about it is that we bought my first property in Mumbai which is this flat. And when Shoaib shifted Ammi and everyone to Mumbai, the flat which is below ours was available for rent and we took it. From that time till now, Ammi and everyone has been staying in that same flat on rent."

The couple also revealed that they had tried to buy a rented flat 4 years ago, but they couldn't afford it then. Shoaib wants to stay around his family, hence, he purchased his dream house in the same wing. Shoaib and Dipika thanked god and fans for their love, blessings and support. Dipika also said that she is feeling very proud of her husband and admires him a lot.

Filmibeat congratulates Shoaib and Dipika on their first house!