Divyanka Tripathi Schools User Who Called Her Out For Indian Mosquitoes Remark; Says Stop Being Serious

Several celebrities are often targeted on social media over what they post, even for the merest things. Although many of them let it go, a few celebs take the users to task and try to explain things in their way! The same thing happened with Divyanka Tripathi recently. The actress shared a post in which she mentioned that 'Indian mosquitoes' were alarm clock for her!

She wrote, "Famous Indian Mosquitoes were my alarm clock today. Hope you all had a better night?" Her caption didn't go down well with a user, who questioned her for the same.



The user, whose comment has been deleted, had written, "Using the term Indian Mosquitoes sounds very derogatory to the country. I am a big fan of yours but don't appreciate the coined term."

Divyanka shared the screenshot of the comment and her response which is, "I'm in India. These mosquitoes are in India. I'm a famous Indian. Those mosquitoes can be famous too. Why this bias between humans and insects? Tch tch! (Above caption was meant to be funny). If you are being serious, then on a serious note - Let's become mature and real instead of being uber-sensitive Indians & let's better call a spade a spade."

She further wrote that in India, outside her house there is a ditch and there are mosquitoes, which is a fact. She said that Amazon jungles also have mosquitoes and asked if she says so, will the residents there feel offended. She concluded by writing, "Come on chhoti chhoti baaton pe serious mat ho! Bade bade masle bhi hain hamare aas paas! (Come on, stop being serious on such lame things. There are bigger issues to deal with)."

She mentioned in the caption that this person quickly deleted the comment, but she is shocked by such delicate sensitivies, and added "Macchhar se zyada aisi naazuk soch se pareshan hoon ab! (More than mosquitoes, she is fed up of such people with such small thinking)."