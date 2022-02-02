Gautam Gulati Explains Why Tejasswi Prakash Won Bigg Boss 15 & Not Pratik Sehajpal & We Agree With Him!

Gautam Gulati is one of the best contestants of Bigg Boss 8. The actor won the season and was even invited to Bigg Boss 15 as special guest along with other Bigg Boss winners (previous seasons), who were on a mission (to give briefcase of Rs 10 Lakh to one of the finalists). As the viewers are aware, Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 and Pratik Sehajpal was declared the first runner-up.

Many of them have been trolling Tejasswi for winning the show. However, Gautam Gulati feels people should not feel she is undeserving. The actor revealed reasons for the same and we must say that he has a valid explanation for it.

Revealing that masses made Tejasswi win the show, Gautam told IndiaToday.in, "I think people should not feel like this because the masses made Tejasswi the winner of the show. See somewhere she had a fight within herself and also with someone, who belonged to a classy family-like Shamita Shetty, who is also much older than her. If you deeply think Pratik Sehajpal played well, but Pratik was supporting Shamita. Our audience who watch these shows and films are massy people and when they see classes putting masses down, they will always make a massy person win. It just boils down to show how much power the masses have."

The actor further added, "I know a lot believed that Pratik should have won, and yes he is also a massy person and really played well, I wanted him to win as well, but the same thing people were thinking for Umar Riaz, that he would win, everyone has their own fan following. If she has won the show, it's because of her effort and hard work. I don't even know her, but one should see positivity in all things. Masses made her win after seeing the fight between Shamita and her."

Netizens are not only upset with the winner and trolled her for the same, but also slammed the channel and makers. They even called the show rigged. Regarding the same, Gautam clarified that the show is not rigged and added that Karan is their in-house actor for so many years and they would have made him win and got him to do 4-5 shows in the future, if the show was rigged! He feels that people felt emotional towards Tejasswi and that's why she is the winner.

Gautam said that Teja and Pratik were his favourite contestants, and wanted them along with Karan and Shamita to be on top four. He added that he would have been happy if any four of them would have won. He concluded by saying that he doesn't feel bad for anyone and believes that the person who deserves, wins it.