Jasmin Bhasin Announces Release Date Of Her First Punjabi Film Honeymoon; Fans Congratulate Her

Popular TV actress Jasmin Bhasin is all set to make her debut in Punjabi Film Industry. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant recently announced the release date of her debut Punjabi film Honeymoon, in which she will be paired opposite Pollywood superstar Gippy Grewal.

Jasmin recently shared the announcement poster of her debut Punjabi film on Twitter. The actress wrote, "Celebrate Diwali with us, see you all in theatres with #Honeymoon releasing on 25th October 🏮🪔 @GippyGrewal @amarpreet1 #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #HarmanBaweja @VickyBahri @TSeries @bawejastudios @NareshKathooria @BPraak @yourjaani #ShivChanana #SeemaKaushal @sardar_sohi."

Directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra, Honeymoon is all set to hit the screens on October 25, 2022 on the occasion of Diwali.

Jasmin Bhasin's tweet is going viral on social media, and fans have started congratulating the diva on Twitter. Let's have a look at some comments-

jasminxadorer "Words are less to describe how happy I'm today;🥺😭 Seeing you achieving every damn goal Making me so proud and emotional too. Look how far you have came and trust me it's just the beginning 🥺💯❤️ #JasminBhasin #Jasminians #honeymoon." kafiranasahai "God, protect this human at any cost.may we see her smiling everyday and every moment. Give her mental peace and more strength to work more and more. protect her from all the evil souls 🧿bless her and her family 🤍✨ amen~ #jasminbhasin | #jasminians." Aishwaryamanit8 "I am sure you will gonna make us more proud with your performance😘♥️.... Eagerly waiting for that day...Love You💌 #JasminBhasin #Jasminians." Meher19840161 "All the best girlll!❤️ I know u r gonna kill it as always!🥺😍 All the best to the entire team!😊."

Talking about Jasmin Bhasin, she has also featured in several movies such as Vaanam (Tamil), Beware Of Dogs (Malayalam), Veta (Telugu) and so on. She has also acted in TV shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and so on.

(Social media posts are unedited)