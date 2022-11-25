Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina, Faisal, Gunjan, Gashmeer, Sriti, Nishant, Who Will Win The Dance Reality Show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Finalists

After the semi-finale week, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has got its finalists in Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Gunjan Sinha, Sriti Jha, Gashmeer Mahajani and Nishant Bhat and they will be seen giving each other a tough competition.

Who will win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10?

Needless to say, there are continuous speculations about who will win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as the audience has been cheering for their favourite contestants. There are reports that it will be a tough fight between Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh for the first position. On the other hand, Gashmeer Mahajani and Gunjan Sinha also have strong chances to lift the winner's trophy.

Sanam Johar All Praises For Rubina Dilaik

Meanwhile, Rubina's chemistry with dancing partner Sanam Johar has also been winning hearts. Sanam has been all praises for the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress and said, "We've been pushing the envelope as the competition is getting tougher every passing week. But our biggest competition is with ourselves. Rubina & I are on the same page, she's feeling all the more competitive now, so we are aiming for the moon every weekend".

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale Details

To note, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will air on November 26 and November 27 on Colors and the finale will be telecasted at 8 pm after Naagin 6. However, the winner will be announced on November 27 (Sunday).