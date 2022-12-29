Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's Parth Samthaan Reveals If He Had 'Friends With Benefits S*x'

Parth Samthaan ruled millions of hearts with his performance as Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Be it his scorching on-screen chemistry with co-star or charming demeanor, the TV heartthrob made waves on the small screen whenever he appeared in the hit youth show. After winning appreciation for playing the role of a college student, he went to essay the lead role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Who ever thought that someone could recreate the magic of Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari in a new season of Kasautii? However, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes surpassed all the expectations when they played the respective roles of Anurag and Prerna in KZK 2.

While fans are keen to know about his romantic affairs, Parth has always remained tight-lipped about his personal life. Even when gossip mills suggested that he was dating Erica Fernandes, he chose to ignore the rumours floating on the internet.

The TV heartthrob might be guarded about his personal life but he didn't mind sharing a few secrets. Can you guess what Parth Samthaan when he was asked if he ever had 'friends with benefits sex'.

Well, the actor was a little surprised and then told Pinkvilla, "What do you mean? You meant friends with benefits. Yes, I had it." Parth didn't mind divulging a few secrets from his box.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PARTH SAMTHAAN?

On the professional front, Parth Samthaan was recently seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaarian season four. His sizzling chemistry with co-star Niti Taylor created ripples on the digital platforms, grabbing several eyeballs for their web show. The romantic series is available for viewing on VOOT Select.

Parth will make his Bollywood debut with Ghudchadi, where he is essaying the character of Chirag. The romantic comedy also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Aruna Irani and Khushali Kumar in key roles.

Stay tuned for more telly updates.