Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan: Did You Know Before Zain Imam, Mohsin, Parth & Others Were Approached For The Show?

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan, who was seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and is busy with his Bollywood project, was apparently offered Fanaa. However, the report suggested that the actor declined the role because of prior commitments.

Rrahul Sudhir

Rrahul Sudhir, who is remembered for his show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, was also offer the season 3, but the actor declined the offer. The reason for the same is not known.

Shaheer Sheikh

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh, who is currently seen in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, was also apparently approached to play the role of Agastya, but the actor declined the offer as he was busy with other projects.

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan, who impressed audience with his role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was approached for the show, but he rejected the offer as he wanted to take a break from television.