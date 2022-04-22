Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan: Did You Know Before Zain Imam, Mohsin, Parth & Others Were Approached For The Show?
Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, which stars Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija, is one of the most loved shows on television. The show is doing well on online TRP chart. Zain is seen in the negative role for the first time and he is performing amazingly in the show. But did you know that Zain was not the first choice for the role of Agastya?
As per Tellychakkar report, before Zain, a few popular celebrities were approached by the makers to play the role of Agastya. Take a look!
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan, who was seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and is busy with his Bollywood project, was apparently offered Fanaa. However, the report suggested that the actor declined the role because of prior commitments.
Rrahul Sudhir
Rrahul Sudhir, who is remembered for his show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, was also offer the season 3, but the actor declined the offer. The reason for the same is not known.
Shaheer Sheikh
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh, who is currently seen in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, was also apparently approached to play the role of Agastya, but the actor declined the offer as he was busy with other projects.
Mohsin Khan
Mohsin Khan, who impressed audience with his role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was approached for the show, but he rejected the offer as he wanted to take a break from television.