KKK 12: Rubina Dilaik Reveals Her Biggest Competitor; Says After Tasks She Asked Abhinav Why He Called It Easy

Rubina Dilaik is currently seen in Cape Town, South Africa, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. A few days ago, she shared a few pictures flaunting bruises that she suffered while performing a task in the show. The actress, who emerged as Bigg Boss 14's winner, recently spoke about her biggest competition in the show, and revealed if she is missing her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla.

Talking about whom she feels is the biggest competition for her in the show. She told Tellychakkar, "For me, it would be Mohit Malik and Tushar Khalia as both are very strong mentally and physically. They have aced each stunt and have been complimented by Rohit Shetty a couple of times."

When asked if she misses actor-husband Abhinav in the show (as they had participated together in Bigg Boss 14), she replied with no and said that it is good that they didn't do the season together as they both are different personalities in the game. She said that he is not as scared of things compared to her and added that it is good if they play the game individually, and admitted that things got complicated in Bigg Boss.

Abhinav and Rubina's anniversary around the corner. Last year, Abhinav was shooting for KKK, and this time, she is doing the show. When asked how will they celebrate their special day, she said that just like last time, they will celebrate it one month later when she returns to India.

The actress was all praise for the actor and called him the best husband. However, she said that she called Abhinav after every task to ask why he lied to me that it's easy.

She concluded by saying, "I feel blessed to have him in my life as he is the best husband anyone could have. He is my biggest support and strength. Whenever I finish a tough stunt, I call him and tell him that the stunt was so tough. I ask him why he lied to me telling me that everything will be easy. But I am enjoying this phase of my life."