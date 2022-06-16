KKK 12: Rohit Shetty Talks About Most Promising Contestants; Says This Is The 1st Season Which Has Few Aborts

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been hitting the headlines since a while now. Like every year, this season too, the makers have roped in interesting set of celebrities. From TV bahus to social media influencers and choreographer, several celebrities are participating in the show. The celebrity contestants are currently shooting for the show in Cape Town, South Africa.

Recently, we revealed Kanika Mann got injured while performing a stunt. It is also being said that Rubina Dilaik too has injured herself while performing a stunt. As the viewers are aware, Rohit Shetty is hosting the show. Recently, the filmmaker spoke about love and adulation that the show has received over the years. He also spoke about the promising contestants this season.



It has to be recalled that the makers of the show experimented with many A listed celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, but Rohit received appreciation for handling the contestants and for his hosting skills. When asked about the same, the director-producer told India-Forums that initially, he was nervous and sceptical if viewers would accept him, but now it feels great.

Rohit was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It feels great to know that the show receive so much love every year. When I started the show, I was nervous and sceptical and wondered if the viewers will accept me or not."

He said that in the previous seasons, after a couple of weeks, he sort of gets an idea as to which contestant has the calibre to reach the finale and lift the trophy. But this season, he is unable to say as all contestants have performed well.

It has to be recalled that whenever contestants are unable to perform a task, they abort it, but Rohit said that this is first time in the history of the show that there were only few aborts.

Rohit Shetty concluded by saying, "Well, this time it is difficult to say who the winner or top 5 will be. In the history of the show, this is the first season that has seen very few aborts. All the contestants have performed exceptionally well."