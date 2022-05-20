Kumkum Bhagya's Tina Philip Says She Has Been Getting Trolled & Gets Some Nasty Comments Which Are Disturbing

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the top shows on Zee TV. Pooja Banerjee, who played the role of Rhea, exited the show was replaced by Tina Philip. Ever since Tina replaced Pooja, she has been facing a lot of negativity on social media.

Talking about the same, the actress revealed that she has been getting trolled and has been getting some nasty comments which are disturbing at times, but she let it pass as she doesn't want to focus on negative things.

Tina was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Yes, I have been getting trolled and sometimes I get to read some nasty comments too. They have commented on my height, skin colour and that has been disturbing at times. But I let it pass and don't focus on such negative things because I also have people around me who appreciate my work. There are also netizens who say they enjoy watching me on TV and I cherish that."She added that she understands that Pooja was loved and initially it was a little difficult for people to accept another actor in that role. She added that there are a few who tend to make some mean comments.

Tina also revealed that she was sceptical about taking up the role and concluded by saying, "I was sceptical because stepping into someone else's shoes is not easy, so I wasn't sure if I wanted to do it. But then I felt that it's a great opportunity and I should take it up. Now even my co-actors tell me that I shouldn't focus on the few negative comments that come up on social media because there are many people who like watching me in that role. Sometimes they even snatch my phone away from me, so that I don't see social media."