Naagin 6 Promo: Netizens Wonder Who's The Actress; Troll Makers For Plot & Say 'Abb Nagin Bachayegi COVID Se'
Recently, the makers of Naagin 6 released new promo of the show and captioned it as, "Desh ki raksha karne ke liye, zeher bann kar zeher ko hi khatam karne aa rahi hai Naagin, phir ek baar! #Naagin6."
The promo starts off with a neighbouring country attacking the country using biological weapon (virus)! This brings together the scientist, saints and monks together to find the solution, and it is then Naagin is introduced! Given the current scenario, the plot seemed interesting, but using Naagin for the cure doesn't make sense! Netizens took to social media to troll the plot. Take a look at a few tweets!
Netizens Troll Naagin 6 Promo
TweetMePlis: Please this is soo funny 😂 Corona ka the end by nagin😭.
dreamyA: naagin coming to save people from pandemic when she herself is an epidemic😂😂.
Sujata Sahoo: Ohhh god plz stop this nonsense 🤗🤗abb nagin bachayegi covid se😁😁sunke mazza agaya😃😃Ruby lead pe hogi ta sayad dekhbhi lete but ye kisibhi angle se ruby nahi lagti so bhad mai jai nagin😠😠😠😠.
Riddhi, Prajakta & Venky Writes…
Riddhi Jain: bhai stupidity ki bhi ek hadd hoti hai lekin fekta mata ne toh saari hadde paar kardi hai. yeh kya hai bhai? Doctors kya job chorr de, marr jaaye? Ab yeh log duniya ko coron se bachenge lol🤦♀️.
Prajakta: Le vaccine: am I a joke to you?!
Venky shenz: This must be the shittiest plot from this production.
Who Is The New Naagin?
At the same time people wondered who the new Naagin is! A few felt it is Rubina Dilaik, some of them said it's Nia Sharma or Mahek Chahal.
WinterIssHere: Yeh toh kahin se Rubi nahi hai 100% 😐.But I hope vahi lead ho.
Ariana: Its Mahek.
Anjali Arya: Nia ya Maheck Chahal.
Bigg Boss 15: Noo the girl in the promo and the girl in the show will be different.. They will always do like that for suspense.
50-55 Actresses Auditioned For Naagin 6?
Meanwhile, it is being said that Ekta Kapoor auditioned 50-55 actresses for the show. From top actors to newbies, Ekta has taken auditions of all!
A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "Ekta Kapoor has auditioned 50-55 actresses so far. From top names to newbies she has gone all out. But knowing her, it is obvious that the final name will be selected just days before it goes on the floors. The casting process got a little affected due to her coronavirus issue. As of now, too many names are doing the rounds. It is evident that some of the channel faves have also given auditions, but let us see!"
