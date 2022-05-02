Nakuul Mehta On Reality Shows: It Could Make Me Rich Very Fast But I Choose Not To Be A Part Of It

We have seen several television actors doing web series, hosting shows and even participating in reality shows. Nakuul Mehta, who impressed fans with his show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is seen in web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2. He hosted the sixth season of the competition-based reality show India's Got Talent. However, Nakuul hasn't participated in any reality shows yet.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Nakuul spoke about his views on reality shows and why he hasn't participated in it yet.

The actor said that he is not a fan of reality show. He added that although reality show can make him rich very fast, he chose not to do it.

Nakuul was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Personally I am not a fan of reality show at all and, hence I have never participated in one. It could make me rich very fast but I choose not to. Hosting is different because I would get to be myself. But I have also chosen not to align myself with any of these, because I feel if I have to do fiction (in reality shows) then I am doing that already, I don't understand part real, part fiction."

He even said that he does not like to watch reality shows anymore and finds the process of bringing out sob stories from contestants very ruthless.

Nakuul concluded by saying, "And to sort of derive emotions out of people, of their helplessness, of their sob stories, and to push that. Personally I feel it's a bit ruthless. That's the business, but I am not a fan of it. So I am not a viewer of any of these reality shows. Not anymore, I mean I have seen some Indian Idols back in the day and enjoyed it, but nothing now."