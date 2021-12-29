Rubina Dilaik BASHES A Fan Page Who Shares Her Badly Edited Throwback Picture; Read Statement

Rubina Dilaik is one of the popular actresses in the Indian television industry. After winning Bigg Boss 14, the actress is on cloud nine as she is receiving several offers of music videos and films. Let us tell you, she featured in several music videos post the reality show and now, she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut.

Apart from being active at work, the diva also keeps herself updated with social media trends. Rubina Dilaik's fan clubs often share her pictures on social media. However, she recently got miffed with one of her fan pages who posted an edited picture of the actress from the past.

Rubina Dilaik took to the Instagram story and bashed a person from the fan page who edited her throwback picture. She captioned the collage picture as, "I want to meet the genius who edited the 'left' picture.... And ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life..." Well, the picture was posted on December 14 with the caption, "The struggle is real." Rubina indeed got miffed with the person who has edited her old picture.

Amidst all, Rubina Dilaik recently shared a bunch of pictures from the Juhu Beach, Mumbai, in which she can be seen enjoying beach workout sessions. She captioned the post as, "Beach workouts are always exciting."

Talking about her Bigg Boss 14 journey, she performed exceedingly well on the show and developed a strong bond of friendship with Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and many others. Interestingly, the actress also sorted out her differences with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Now, she is all set to enter Bollywood with the film, Ardh, also starring Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. The film is being helmed by Palash Muchhal.