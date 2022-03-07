Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Winner Neelanjana Ray On Being Compared To Shreya Ghoshal: I Want To Be Known For My Own Voice

Neelajana Ray recently won the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Music Ka Tyohaar at the grand finale, which was telecast on Sunday (February 6). The 19-year-old singer impressed everyone with her dynamic voice and managed to win million hearts. Let us tell you, she was also called the next Shreya Ghoshal. Well, after receiving such a big compliment, Neelanjana felt happy but at the same time, she also said that she wants to be recognized for her own voice.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Neelanjana Ray (Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Winner) said, "I do feel overwhelmed that people compared me to such a talented singer. She has been an inspiration to me. But I really wish that people know me as Neelanjana Ray instead of the next Shreya Ghoshal. I want to be known for my own voice."

When asked about her parents' reaction to her win, Neelanjana Ray said that they are the happiest people right now as their wish of her winning Sa Re Ga Ma Pa one day has finally been fulfilled. For the unversed, Neelanjana had earlier participated in Indian Idol 10, in which she was one of the finalists of the show.

Neelanjana is currently in 12th and she will be appearing for her board exams next month. Balancing music and studies together have been a huge task for the singer, however, she managed to balance it quite well. She has decided to put all the hard work into her studies to score good marks in the exams.

The Indian Idol 10 fame said, "Balancing the two is not easy, but I am very focused and I know what I want in life. So I keep working on it diligently. I feel that if one is determined and wants to achieve something in life, then nothing is difficult for them." After her board exams, Neelanjana Ray has planned to come to Mumbai to study music. She wants to make a career in music and feels that the city can fulfil her dreams.

Talking about her victory, Neelanjana Ray won a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. She defeated Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma at the finale as they were announced as the first and second runners-up respectively.