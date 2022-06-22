Shehnaaz Gill Hardly Focuses On Her Personal Life; Parents Get Emotional & Worried Seeing Her As Bride: Report

Shehnaaz Gill is keeping herself occupied with work. The actress is super busy, and recently, she made her debut ramp walk as a bride and wowed her fans. She looked lovely in a bridal attire, which apparently made her parents emotional.

As per Bollywood Life report, ever since Sidharth Shukla's demise, Sana is hardly focussing on her personal life and has become workoholic. Although the family is happy that she is positively moving on and are happy with her achievements, they are worried about new workaholic Sana.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Shehnaaz is the heart of family and eve since the death of Sidharth Shukla, Sana hardly focuses on her personal life, and she is on her journey to make her career and her family is extremely happy with the way she is positively moved on."

The source further added, "Sana is right now focusing on her career, and she is not even thinking about love or marriage maybe she never will, and we all know the reason. While her parents are worried about his new workaholic Sana. They are extremely happy with her achievements but want her to even focus a little bit on her personal life as well."

Shehnaaz is busy promoting brands, ads, photoshoot and with various projects. She will also be seen in Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Recently, a few pictures from the set were doing the rounds on social media and fans are super excited about the film. Recently, there were also reports that RRR's Ram Charan will be joining the cast of Salman's film.

We are sure that Shehnaaz will continue to shine and fans will shower love and support like always.

(Images Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram)