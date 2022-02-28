Shrenu Parikh Reacts To Ghar Ek Mandir Going Off-Air; Reveals If She Is Open For Reality Shows Like Bigg Boss

Shrenu Parikh's show Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki, which was launched in August 2021, is going off-air. The actress, who shot for the last episode and left to the US to spend some time with her younger brother, revealed that she was shocked when she got to know that the show will be going off-air as she expected it to run for at least a year.

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "When we were told that the show will be going off air and we would be shooting the last episode in a week's time, I was a bit shocked because I expected the show to run for at least a year. However, having spent so many years in the TV industry, I know that this is part and parcel of the game and as actors, we are always prepared for such situations. While I feel sad because the team of the show has become like a family, the show must go on."

Shrenu said that she will cherish the role of Genda as Ghar Ek Mandir was first TV show in two year and it was also the show that she shot after recovering from COVID-19. She added that she will never forget the wonderful time they spent in Jaipur. The actress called a refreshing experience.

When asked if she is open for reality shows like Bigg Boss, she said that although she is an ardent fan of Bigg Boss and gets offers to participate almost every year, she is not sure about her participation.

About her future plans and doing Bigg Boss, Shrenu said, "Professionally, I have never really planned my life. I am listening to a few scripts and will take up the first good project that comes my way-be it reality shows, web series or fiction shows. However, given a choice, I would like to explore web shows more now. The last two web shows of mine did really well and it's an exciting medium. I am an ardent fan of Bigg Boss and almost every year, I get offers to participate in the show. However, at this point, I am not sure about whether I am prepared to take it up."

Shrenu is enjoying her vacation in Chicago and revealed that she planned the trip as soon as she got to know that her show is going off-air. She said that the last nine months were gruelling as she was shooting almost every day and she wanted to take a break. She concluded by saying that she will be staying there till March.