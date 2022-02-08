Tejasswi, Mahek & Simba’s Naagin 6 & Anchal, Tanvi & Ankur’s Parineetii All Set To Air On Colors TV

The nation's finest storytellers, COLORS and Balaji Telefilms have yet again joined forces to introduce two new captivating shows - the sixth edition of fantasy fiction Naagin and a brand-new fiction-drama Parineetii. With Naagin 6, Colors TV brings back the audience's favourite serpent queen but this time in an all-new avatar on a quest to save the entire human race from a deadly catastrophe. On the other hand, Parineetii is an heart warming tale of two best friends Parineet and Neeti who share an unbreakable bond despite their contrasting aspirations in life. However, unknowingly they end up marrying the same man, Rajiv. What ensues is a riveting tale of love and friendship.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 said, "At COLORS, it is our deep-rooted commitment to introduce variety entertainment through stories that connect with the audience. After adding an exhilarating romantic thriller Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan to our fiction line-up, we are delighted to announce the new season of our most coveted fantasy fiction franchise Naagin and a brand-new drama Parineetii. With these unique new concepts, we continue with our promise to provide unlimited entertainment and hope that the viewers will connect with our stories and characters."

In the previous seasons of, the serpent queen was witnessed seeking revenge from the sinners against her clan 'Naagvansh'. In its sixth edition, the 'Shesh Naagin' has evolved with time and this season, she will go far and beyond to fight the most powerful enemy in the history of the show. With a bigger purpose, she is the ultimate saviour who will battle a global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity. The season will feature an ensemble of the exceptional cast including the popular Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Sudhaa Chandran, Mahek Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia and Manit Joura.

Parineetii is a fascinating journey of two best friends- Parineet (played by Anchal Sahu) and Neeti (Tanvi Dogra), who are inseparable. While Parineet is content with her comfortable life and rooted in all her family values, Neeti is a strong opinionated girl who is determined to chase her dreams and become an air hostess one day. Their different outlooks and expectations from life lead them onto different paths but fate intertwines their lives together as they both fall for the same man, Rajiv (played by Ankur Verma). Will their friendship stand the test of time?

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 adds, "After witnessing an action-packed start to the year, we are set to raise the momentum with two new shows - Naagin 6 and Parineetii. Naagin is back in a new avatar more powerful than before with a larger responsibility to save the entire country from a looming disaster. On the other hand, Parineetii is a heart-warming story of two friends with completely different personas, who want different things in life but their destinies get bound to each other. We are delighted to strengthen our long-standing relationship with Balaji Telefilms with these two shows helmed by none other than Ekta Kapoor."

Producer Ekta Kapoor said, "I am excited to continue my longstanding relationship with COLORS and strengthen it further with the launch of two new shows. We began the journey of Naagin more than six years ago and have come a long way to bring the epic story of our serpent queen in five enthralling seasons and I am elated to announce the next one today! With an incredibly captivating theme, this season is going to be grander than ever. Along with Naagin, we are also launching Parineetii, a show that depicts a beautiful yet complex hue of friendship. Thanks to the relentless support shown by our fans, we have been able to bring some of the most remarkable concepts on Indian television. I urge our viewers to show the same love and support to both these shows and I promise them that we will keep the wheel of entertainment rolling!"

Tejasswi Prakash said, "When I was offered Naagin, I was equally excited and nervous. The show is backed by such a rich legacy and has been one of the finest shows made on Indian Television. In the new season, the 'Sarvashreshth Shesh Naagin' has changed with time and will set out on a mission to save the entire humanity from a bigger threat. It is packed with innumerable twists and the viewers are going to have a great time. It cannot get more exciting than this and I couldn't have asked for a better show in my first collaboration with Ekta ma'am."

Anchal Sahu portraying 'Parineet' in Parineetii, says, "When I was approached to play the role of Parineet, I was really struck by her simplicity. Parineetii is a beautiful story of two best friends with strongly relatable characters. I'm so glad to be a part of a show that has been created by the dynamic partnership of COLORS and Ekta Kapoor. I hope the audiences become a part of this splendid journey, as they are in for an absolute treat!"

Tejasswi Prakash Talks About Bagging Naagin 6, Her Bond With Simba & Finding Time For BF Karan Amidst Shooting

On playing the role of Neeti, Tanvi Dogra said, "Playing Neeti's character is very special to me, as she has a persona quite like mine. She is extremely driven in life and does not believe in abiding by boundaries set by society. I believe there is a lot I can learn from Neeti. I can't thank COLORS and Ekta ma'am enough for giving me an opportunity where I can freely express myself! I hope the viewers will love and support us in this new journey."

Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan To Naagin 6 Shows That Will Keep You Busy Post Bigg Boss 15

Get ready for double entertainment as Naagin 6 will premiere on February 12 at 8 pm while Parineetii will air every Monday to Friday at 10 pm starting February 14 only on Colors TV!