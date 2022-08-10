Urfi Javed Unhappy Because She Had To Cancel Work Commitments As She Was Sick: I'll Never Ignore Health Again

Urfi Javed has been in the news for one or the other reasons. Recently, she hit the headlines for getting into a war of words with Chahatt Khanna. A few days ago, she was in the news for being hospitalised. She had shared a picture in which she was seen on the hospital bed having her food. Recently, she spoke about the same and said that she is unhappy as she had to cancel work because she was sick.

Urfi was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I wasn't feeling good. I had a high fever and was very low on energy. It was a viral fever but I didn't take care of myself because of which it reached a point that I had to be hospitalised. I was there for two days and on August 7, I got back home feeling much better."

The Bigg Boss OTT contestant said that she will never ignore health again.Urfi said, "I hate getting sick and I hope I don't get sick again soon. It affects work and I don't like it when I have committed to something and I am unable to complete it. I realised I had been ignoring my health which is why I had to be admitted to the hospital to get better. I'll make sure that even if I have the busiest schedule, I will take out time for myself and never ignore my health like this again."

Recently, she resumed fight with Chahatt Khanna by sharing an ultra hot video and captioning it as, "What is this obnoxious way of dressing up Uorfi? Apni apni Chahat hoti hai yar ;) Society k hisab se toh divorce le kar, apne ex husbands ka paisa apne Naye boyfriend pe lutana galat baat hai but karne wale karte hai yar."