Disha Parmar Squashes Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'Never Wearing An Oversized Shirt Ever'

After Rahul Vaidya proposed his actress-ladylove Disha Parmar in Bigg Boss 14, the couple got married in July last year. While Rahul is busy with his commitments, Disha is currently doing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. However, the couple make time for each other and were recently spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

While Disha looked radiant in an oversized orange shirt and blue jeans, Rahul looked dapper in a black t-shirt and blue jeans. After the pictures emerged on the internet, fans started speculating about Disha being pregnant with her first child. However, the actress has squashed the rumours of pregnancy and said that she will never wear oversized dress anymore!



Some of the commented on the video shared by paparazzi and said, "She is glowing. Is she pregnant," "Baby Dishul coming soon?" and "I think she is pregnant."

Disha must have noticed the comments and the stories doing the rounds. She immediately took to her Instagram story to put the speculations to rest!

The BALH 2 actress wrote, "Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again!" she wrote, adding crying and laughing emojis. She clarified, "Also for the ones calling and wanting to know... not pregnant" adding laughing and folded hands emojis.

Disha's clarification came just days after she and Rahul spoke about starting a family. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when the couple was asked about family planning, Rahul had said that he is eager for it to happen and joked, "I to want it tomorrow. Mai to pehle din se bol raha hu (I have been saying it since the first day)."

While Disha said that it has only been seven to eight months since their wedding and added that waiting a bit longer would the right thing to do. Rahul clarified that it is her call and whenever she is okay and ready, as he feels that it is a big challenge for woman because her life completely changes.