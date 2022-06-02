When Rubina Dilaik Was Asked To Pack Her Bags And Go; Read Full Story

TV actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Ardh opposite Rajpal Yadav. The actress is playing the role of Rajpal's supportive wife. Ardh is all set to release on June 10, 2022, on ZEE5. Before entering Bollywood, the actress won everyone's hearts with her performances on TV shows such as Chotti Bahu, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and many others.

Her appearance in Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant was loved by all, and eventually, fans' love made her the winner of the Salman Khan show. Despite getting a lot of recognition from the masses, Rubina often faces social media trolling for her activities. Recently, in an interview with News18.com, Rubina Dilaik opened up about facing criticism during her struggling time.

Rubina revealed that she asked to leave the industry as many people thought that she is unfit. The actress said, "I have been in this industry for 14 years and even for you, you could remember Chotti Bahu, Bigg Boss, and Shakti. I have done six other shows in between these. I have been told this time and again. I have seen that failure. I have seen that downside. I have seen my shows not working, I have seen people telling me that 'you are not fit, you should pack your bags and go'."

She also mentioned that her journey in television was nothing but a roller-coaster ride. She has seen the dark side of the industry and gone through disheartening situations. While speaking about dealing with trolls on social media, Rubina said, "I just ignore them. You don't have to take everything seriously. Life is too short to take things seriously. Because you are talking about a relationship, it is the strength and the respect for each other. What other says does not bother us."

Let us tell you, Rubina Dilaik is now all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress has already started shooting for the Rohit Shetty show in South Africa.