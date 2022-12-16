Year Ender 2022: Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Mouni Roy; 5 TV Actresses Who Got Married This Year

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who became a household name after playing the iconic role of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, recently got married to her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh on December 14 in an intimate ceremony in Lonavala. As revealed exclusively by Filmibeat, the couple got hitched in a court marriage. The actress posted a few adorable photos with her husband Shahnawaz after their wedding.

Mouni Roy

Earlier this year, on January 22, TV's most popular 'naagin' Mouni Roy exchanged wedding vows with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa. Following South Indian rituals, the couple got married in the presence of their families and close friends. Several popular celebrities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, and Aashka Goradia among others attended Mouni-Suraj's wedding festivities.

Karishma Tanna

On February 5, TV star Karishma Tanna and long-time beau Varun Bangera with their families and close friends in attendance. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star got married to the Mumbai-based businessman in an intimate ceremony and choreographer Terence Lewis shared their first photo from the ceremony.

Mansi Srivastava

TV actress Mansi Srivastava, who is best known for her role in Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's Ishqbaaz, married photographer Kapil Tejwani on January 22. Several celebrities including Shrenu Parikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Kunal Jaisingh, and Nehalaxmi Iyer among others attended the wedding festivities.

Bhumika Gurang

Best known for playing the titular role in Star Bharat's Nimki Mukhiya, actress Bhumika Gurang tied the nuptial knot on March 8 with her restaurateur boyfriend Shekhar Malhotra in a Gurdwara wedding in Mumbai. Mahhi Vij was among the celebrities who attended the couple's special day.