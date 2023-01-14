Bigg Boss 16 | Shekhar Suman Shares Cryptic Post As Abdu Rozik Leaves Show: Goodness Is...
Bigg Boss 16 update: Actor Shekhar Suman shared a cryptic post on his official Twitter handle after singer Abdu Rozik made an exit from Salman Khan's popular reality show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Abdu
Rozik's
exit
from
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
has
left
the
viewers
emotional.
The
19-year-old
singer
bid
adieu
to
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
The
news
of
his
departure
from
the
BB
16
house
made
waves
on
social
media.
Considering
Abdu
Rozik's
popularity,
we
are
not
surprised
to
know
that
he
garnered
such
a
reaction
after
he
walked
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
After
the
singer
made
an
exit
from
the
show,
Shekhar
Suman
posted
a
cryptic
tweet,
without
mentioning
any
name.
SHEKHAR
SUMAN'S
CRYPTIC
POST
AFTER
ABDU
ROZIK'S
EXIT
On
Sunday
(January
14),
the
Movers
and
Shakers
hosted
posted
a
small
note
on
his
official
Twitter
note.
He
left
the
fans
confused
as
he
dropped
a
cryptic
tweet.
Fans
couldn't
help
but
wonder
if
his
tweet
was
related
to
Abdu
Rozik's
departure.
"Going
going
gone..
goodness
is
gone,
never
to
return," Shekhar
Suman
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
The
actor
will
soon
shoot
for
the
Sunday
episode
of
Salman
Khan's
show.
He
hosts
the
segment
Bigg
Bulletin
on
BB
16.
Abdu
Rozik
had
to
bid
adieu
to
the
show
due
to
work
commitments.
The
singer
had
already
committed
to
other
projectes
before
the
reality
show
received
an
extension.
As
Bigg
Boss
16
has
been
extended
by
four
more
weeks,
he
had
to
make
a
tough
decision.
The
social
media
star
came
out
of
the
show
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
After
making
an
exit,
he
wil
interact
with
the
fans
on
Sunday
(January
15)
at
a
mall
in
Mumbai.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
SHIV
THAKARE
BREAKS
DOWN
INTO
TEARS
AFTER
ABDU
ROZIK'S
EXIT
Shiv,
who
shared
a
close
bond
with
Abdu
Rozik,
broke
down
into
tears
after
the
latter
left
the
show.
The
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
revealed
that
Abdu
had
informed
him
about
his
departure
from
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
a
day
ago.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
MC
Stan
consoled
Shiv
as
he
cried
in
the
corner.
The
reality
TV
star
didn't
face
the
camera,
expressing
his
pain
after
bidding
adieu
to
Abdu
Rozik.
ShiBdu
trended
on
Twitter
after
the
promo
from
the
upcoming
episode
was
released
on
social
media.
The
official
Twitter
and
Instagram
handles
of
Colors
TV
shared
the
video
along
with
the
caption,
"16
season
mein
pehli
baar
hua
Bigg
Boss
ke
ghar
mein
kuch
aisa."
Fans
expressed
their
thoughts
on
seeing
Shiv
crying
post
Abdu
Rozik's
exit
from
the
show.
They
also
said
that
ShiBdu's
friendship
was
the
highlight
of
the
reality
show
as
the
duo
continued
to
support
each
other
throughout
their
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
16
season
16.
16
season
mein
pehli
baar
hua
Bigg
Boss
ke
ghar
mein
kuch
aisa.
😢