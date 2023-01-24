Urfi Javed Struggles To Find Rented Apartment In Mumbai: Muslim & Hindu Owners Don't Want To...

Urfi Javed, who now spells her name as Uorfi Javed, claimed that she was facing difficulties in finding a rented apartment in Mumbai. She revealed why Hindu and Muslim owners were reluctant in giving their houses on rent

Urfi Javed, who has been hogging all the limelight with her sartorial choices, shared a post on social media about her struggles in finding a rented apartment in Mumbai. She expressed her displeasure over not getting her desired apartment due to different issues. On Tuesday (January 24), the reality TV posted a tweet, sharing her thoughts as she faced difficulty in finding a house in the Maximum City.

"Muslim owners don't want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don't want to rent me cause I'm Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get . Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so tough," Urfi Javed wrote on the micro-blogging site.