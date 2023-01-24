    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Urfi Javed Struggles To Find Rented Apartment In Mumbai: Muslim & Hindu Owners Don't Want To...

    Urfi Javed, who now spells her name as Uorfi Javed, claimed that she was facing difficulties in finding a rented apartment in Mumbai. She revealed why Hindu and Muslim owners were reluctant in giving their houses on rent
    By
    |
    Urfi Javed home

    Urfi Javed, who has been hogging all the limelight with her sartorial choices, shared a post on social media about her struggles in finding a rented apartment in Mumbai. She expressed her displeasure over not getting her desired apartment due to different issues. On Tuesday (January 24), the reality TV posted a tweet, sharing her thoughts as she faced difficulty in finding a house in the Maximum City.

    "Muslim owners don't want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don't want to rent me cause I'm Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get . Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so tough," Urfi Javed wrote on the micro-blogging site.

    Comments
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 19:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2023
    More URFI JAVED Stories
    Read more about: urfi javed uorfi javed
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X