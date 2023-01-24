Urfi Javed Struggles To Find Rented Apartment In Mumbai: Muslim & Hindu Owners Don't Want To...
Urfi Javed, who now spells her name as Uorfi Javed, claimed that she was facing difficulties in finding a rented apartment in Mumbai. She revealed why Hindu and Muslim owners were reluctant in giving their houses on rent
Urfi
Javed,
who
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
with
her
sartorial
choices,
shared
a
post
on
social
media
about
her
struggles
in
finding
a
rented
apartment
in
Mumbai.
She
expressed
her
displeasure
over
not
getting
her
desired
apartment
due
to
different
issues.
On
Tuesday
(January
24),
the
reality
TV
posted
a
tweet,
sharing
her
thoughts
as
she
faced
difficulty
in
finding
a
house
in
the
Maximum
City.
"Muslim
owners
don't
want
to
rent
me
house
cause
of
the
way
I
dress,
Hindi
owners
don't
want
to
rent
me
cause
I'm
Muslim.
Some
owners
have
an
issue
with
the
political
threats
I
get
.
Finding
a
rental
apartment
in
Mumbai
is
so
tough," Urfi
Javed
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 19:25 [IST]