Ankit Gupta's New Show On Star Plus To Get Delayed, Premiere Date Pushed? Reason Is...

Ankit
Gupta
New
Show:
It's
raining
new
shows
on
Indian
television.
While
Deepika
Singh,
Naman
Shaw,
Rrahul
Sudhir,
Meera
Doesthale
have
returned
to
the
small
screen,
the
likes
of
Fahmaan
Khan,
Kanwar
Dhillon
and
Ankit
Gupta
are
gearing
up
to
make
a
comeback
with
different
projects.
ANKIT
GUPTA
TO
MAKE
COMEBACK
WITH
STAR
PLUS
SHOW
Fahmaan
Khan
will
be
seen
in
a
different
avatar
in
Krish
Mohini
while
Kanwar
Dhillon
will
essay
the
role
of
a
taxi
driver
in
Udne
Ki
Asha.
Kanwar's
show
will
hit
the
airwaves
from
March
12
at
9pm
on
Star
Plus.
Filmibeat
had
earlier
confirmed
that
Ankit
Gupta
was
offered
a
new
daily
soap.
"Nothing
has
been
locked
as
of
yet.
The
production
house
is
in
talks
with
Ankit
Gupta
but
we
can
confirm
that
the
actor
has
not
signed
the
dotted
lines
for
the
project.
Considering
Ankit's
choices,
he
will
take
his
own
sweet
time
to
give
his
nod
to
the
offer
that
he
finds
suitable.
Yes,
he
has
been
approached
but
he
hasn't
given
his
approval
for
the
show," the
source
told
Filmibeat.
After
weeks
of
speculation,
Ankit
has
also
confirmed
that
he
has
signed
a
new
show
on
Star
Plus.
It
will
be
a
love
triangle
like
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
Udaariyaan,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
and
Parineetii.
ANKIT
GUPTA
TO
BE
OFFERED
KHATRON
KE
KHILADI
14?
A
source
earlier
exclusively
told
Filmibeat,
"The
casting
for
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
season
14
has
started
and
the
channel
is
keen
to
have
Ankit
Gupta
on
board
for
the
show.
They
are
also
in
talks
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
for
the
show
but
things
will
depend
on
how
the
two
sides
take
forward
the
discussion.
The
makers
are
excited
to
have
Ankit
in
the
show
as
they
are
aware
about
his
popularity.
If
things
go
as
planned,
PriyAnkit
might
participate
in
KKK
14
and
lock
horns
as
participants."
The
channel
and
the
production
house
have
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
development.
WHY
IS
ANKIT
GUPTA
NEW
SHOW
GETTING
DELAYED?
If
the
latest
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Star
Plus,
Colors
TV
and
Zee
TV
are
delaying
the
launch
of
their
new
projects
due
to
IPL
2024.
As
Indian
Premiere
League
2024
is
all
set
to
knock
on
our
doors,
the
leading
GECs
have
decided
to
not
introduce
any
new
show
due
to
intense
competition
from
cricket.
Ankit
Gupta
and
Rutuja
Bagwe's
show,
which
is
said
to
be
a
remake
of
Sandhya
Tara,
has
been
delayed.
According
to
a
report
in
TellyExpress,
the
show
has
been
pushed
to
late
April
or
May
2024.
ANKIT
GUPTA
UPCOMING
PROJECTS
On
the
professional
front,
Ankit
Gupta
was
last
seen
in
Colors
TV's
Junooniyatt.
Last
year,
the
channel
axed
the
romantic
drama
co-starring
Gautam
Singh
Vig
and
Neha
Rana
to
make
way
for
Doree.
Junooniyat
went
off
air
due
to
low
TRPs.
Ankit
has
also
joined
hands
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
for
a
new
music
video.
It
will
be
their
fourth
project
after
Udaariyaan,
Bigg
Boss
16
and
Kuch
Itne
Haseen.