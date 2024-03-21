THIS Star Plus Show Set To END After 4-Months’ Run; Will Ankit Gupta’s New Drama Replace It?

Ankit
Gupta
New
Show
Launch
Update:
Top
GEC
Star
Plus
is
renowned
for
its
ability
to
deliver
captivating
and
emotionally
engaging
content
that
resonates
deeply
with
its
target
audience.
The
channel
features
a
remarkable
lineup
of
programs
that
aim
to
entertain
fans.
Among
these
are
hugely
popular
shows
like
Anupamaa,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
and
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
among
others.
The
shows
on
Star
Plus
are
known
for
their
focus
on
family
drama
and
romance
and
have
earned
widespread
acclaim
and
admiration
from
viewers.
Amid
all
this,
the
channel
launched
a
new
show,
named
Aankh
Micholi,
in
January
this
year.
AANKH
MICHOLI
TO
GO
OFF-AIR
IN
MAY?
Featuring
Khushi
Dubey
and
Navneet
Malik
in
the
lead
roles
of
Rukmini
and
Sumedh
respectively,
the
show
is
produced
by
Shashi
Sumeet
Productions,
the
production
house
known
for
helming
Diya
Aur
Baati
Hum
on
the
same
channel.
For
those
who
are
not
aware,
Aankh
Micholi
portrays
the
unique
relationships
in
Rukhmini's
life
as
she
aspires
to
become
an
IPS
officer
and
gets
married
to
Sumedh,
who
is
a
chai
wala.
While
the
channel
was
expecting
it
to
fetch
at
least
decent
ratings
in
the
early
evening
time
slot,
Aankh
Micholi
has
been
struggling
on
the
TRP
front
since
the
beginning.
Now,
the
latest
reports
suggest
that
the
show
might
bid
adieu
to
the
viewers
in
the
coming
months.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
According
to
a
report
on
Just
Showbiz,
the
channel
is
set
to
launch
multiple
new
shows
post
IPL-2024
and
the
makers
of
Aankh
Micholi
have
received
a
notice
to
wrap
it
up
in
May.
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited.
WILL
ANKIT
GUPTA
NEW
SHOW
REPLACE
AANKH
MICHOLI?
While
Star
Plus
has
several
new
shows
in
the
pipeline,
a
lot
of
fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
the
launch
of
Ankit
Gupta
and
Rutuja
Baghwe
starrer
drama,
tentatively
titled
Na
Tum
Jaano
Na
Hum.
However,
the
report
states
that
Pandya
Store
is
likely
to
fill
in
Aankh
Micholi's
vacant
slot
whereas
the
new
shows
are
likely
to
take
other
available
slots.
However,
nothing
is
yet
decided
as
the
IPL
hasn't
even
started
yet.