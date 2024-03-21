Bhakti Rathod Juggles Between Aankh Micholi, Pushpa: Impossible, Shows Her Versatility & Dedication

Bhakti Rathod is making headlines by simultaneously shooting for two major television shows, proving her commitment and versatility in the process. Rathod is currently involved in Star Plus's "Aankh Micholi," portraying the crucial character Kesar Baa, and Sony SAB's eagerly awaited "Pushpa: Impossible," where she takes on the role of Sonal. Juggling these projects, Rathod's tenacity and dedication to her craft are evident as she navigates her way through the demanding schedules of both shows.

A source close to the actor shared insights into Bhakti's work ethic, stating, "Bhakti is renowned for her professionalism and unwavering commitment. Despite having back-to-back shoots, she is effectively managing her time and delivering her best for both 'Aankh Micholi' and 'Pushpa: Impossible.' She's been shooting non-stop for both shows, often without adequate sleep. Yet, she remains energetic and focused, continually striving to excel. Her perseverance is truly inspiring for everyone on the set."

Bhakti Rathod's career is a testament to her versatile acting skills and professional work ethic. Her ability to effortlessly adapt to diverse roles highlights her acting prowess. Rathod's dedication and professionalism have set a high benchmark in the industry. Additionally, her upcoming project with renowned actor Nana Patekar promises to add another feather to her cap. Balancing her spiritual and professional commitments gracefully, Bhakti Rathod's journey in the acting world continues to inspire many.

