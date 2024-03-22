Mera Balam Thanedar Actress Shruti Choudhary Reveals Why She Has 'Two Moms On Set'- Reason Is...

Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey are captivating audiences with their performances as Bulbul and Veer in "Mera Balam Thanedaar." Their on-screen chemistry has garnered a lot of love from fans. Currently, the show's plot revolves around Bulbul grappling with the fact that she is a minor, while also dealing with responsibilities laid on her by her mother-in-law, Sulakshna. Off-screen, however, Shruti shares a very different relationship with her co-star Supriya Shukla, who plays her mother-in-law in the show. Their bond is filled with love, concern, and lots of pampering.

Shruti recently opened up about her experience working with Supriya Shukla, expressing her gratitude for the maternal care she receives on set. "I feel like I have two moms on the set looking after me," said Shruti, highlighting how Supriya brings home-cooked meals for her, creating a family-like atmosphere. Shruti feels extremely pampered and considers Supriya not just a co-star but a mentor, guiding her through her first lead role on television.

Despite the on-screen tension between their characters, Shruti and Supriya share a warm relationship off-screen, often capturing their moments together through social media. The upcoming episodes promise more drama as Sulakshna scolds Bulbul, with Veer's attempts to defend her facing criticism. Amidst the escalating tensions, a new plot unfolds with Drishti's plan to set the house on fire, while Bulbul and Veer share a tender moment during the preparation for Rudra-Abhishek.

"Mera Balam Thanedaar" airs at 9:30 pm from Monday to Friday exclusively on COLORS. Supriya Shukla, portraying the disciplined yet loving Sulakshna Singh, shared her insights on her character, describing Sulakshna as a strong woman with a loving heart. This behind-the-scenes glimpse into the actors' lives and their characters adds a rich layer to the viewing experience, making the show a must-watch for fans of Indian television.