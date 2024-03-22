Mera Balam Thanedar Actress Shruti Choudhary Reveals Why She Has 'Two Moms On Set'- Reason Is...
Mera Balam Thanedaar stars Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey dazzle as Bulbul and Veer, while off-screen bonds add depth to their performances. The plot thickens with family drama and a new fiery challenge, offering viewers more reasons to stay tuned.
Shruti
Choudhary
and
Shagun
Pandey
are
captivating
audiences
with
their
performances
as
Bulbul
and
Veer
in
"Mera
Balam
Thanedaar." Their
on-screen
chemistry
has
garnered
a
lot
of
love
from
fans.
Currently,
the
show's
plot
revolves
around
Bulbul
grappling
with
the
fact
that
she
is
a
minor,
while
also
dealing
with
responsibilities
laid
on
her
by
her
mother-in-law,
Sulakshna.
Off-screen,
however,
Shruti
shares
a
very
different
relationship
with
her
co-star
Supriya
Shukla,
who
plays
her
mother-in-law
in
the
show.
Their
bond
is
filled
with
love,
concern,
and
lots
of
pampering.
Shruti
recently
opened
up
about
her
experience
working
with
Supriya
Shukla,
expressing
her
gratitude
for
the
maternal
care
she
receives
on
set.
"I
feel
like
I
have
two
moms
on
the
set
looking
after
me," said
Shruti,
highlighting
how
Supriya
brings
home-cooked
meals
for
her,
creating
a
family-like
atmosphere.
Shruti
feels
extremely
pampered
and
considers
Supriya
not
just
a
co-star
but
a
mentor,
guiding
her
through
her
first
lead
role
on
television.
Despite
the
on-screen
tension
between
their
characters,
Shruti
and
Supriya
share
a
warm
relationship
off-screen,
often
capturing
their
moments
together
through
social
media.
The
upcoming
episodes
promise
more
drama
as
Sulakshna
scolds
Bulbul,
with
Veer's
attempts
to
defend
her
facing
criticism.
Amidst
the
escalating
tensions,
a
new
plot
unfolds
with
Drishti's
plan
to
set
the
house
on
fire,
while
Bulbul
and
Veer
share
a
tender
moment
during
the
preparation
for
Rudra-Abhishek.
"Mera
Balam
Thanedaar" airs
at
9:30
pm
from
Monday
to
Friday
exclusively
on
COLORS.
Supriya
Shukla,
portraying
the
disciplined
yet
loving
Sulakshna
Singh,
shared
her
insights
on
her
character,
describing
Sulakshna
as
a
strong
woman
with
a
loving
heart.
This
behind-the-scenes
glimpse
into
the
actors'
lives
and
their
characters
adds
a
rich
layer
to
the
viewing
experience,
making
the
show
a
must-watch
for
fans
of
Indian
television.