Dabangii Twist: Did Rachana Mistry Ride Bullet For Her Show? Actress Says 'Bike Lost Balance And...'

Sony
Entertainment
Television's
drama
'Dabangii
–
Mulgi
Aayi
Re
Aayi’
has
captivated
audiences
with
its
intense
storyline,
especially
after
taking
a
significant
14-year
leap.
The
focus
now
is
on
a
matured
Arya,
portrayed
by
Rachana
Mistry,
who
is
on
a
mission
to
seek
revenge
for
her
mother
and
Baba's
demise,
caused
by
her
biological
father,
Satya.
In
the
recent
episodes,
Arya
ingeniously
infiltrates
Satya's
household
under
a
guise
to
gather
damning
evidence
that
could
sabotage
his
electoral
prospects.
However,
just
as
Arya
believes
she's
gaining
the
upper
hand,
Satya
shifts
the
narrative
by
nominating
his
wife,
Kasturi,
for
the
Chief
Ministerial
post,
leaving
Arya
in
dismay.
Undeterred,
Arya
devises
a
new
plan
to
win
Kasturi's
trust
by
pretending
to
be
an
ardent
fan.
Throughout
this
vendetta,
Arya
assumes
various
disguises,
one
of
which
required
Rachana
Mistry
to
perform
a
daring
bike
scene,
showcasing
her
versatility
and
commitment
to
her
role.
Reflecting
on
this
experience,
Rachana
Mistry
revealed
a
personal
connection
that
made
the
scene
particularly
special
for
her.
Inspired
by
her
sister
Krunali,
who
defied
societal
expectations
by
expertly
maneuvering
bikes,
Rachana
grew
up
with
a
deep-seated
admiration
for
bike
riding.
She
fondly
recalled
how
her
sister's
skillful
riding
would
turn
heads
and
challenge
stereotypes
in
their
neighborhood,
igniting
Rachana's
desire
to
one
day
ride
bikes
herself.
"I've
always
admired
her
when
she
rides
a
Bullet
or
any
other
bike;
she
looks
so
cool," Rachana
shared,
reminiscing
about
her
childhood.
Her
enthusiasm
for
riding
was
palpable
as
she
spoke
about
the
thrill
of
riding
a
bike
for
the
show.
Prior
to
filming
the
action-packed
scene,
Rachana
took
several
practice
rounds
to
familiarize
herself
with
the
bike's
mechanics,
ensuring
the
shoot
went
smoothly.
Rachana's
dedication
to
authenticity
extended
beyond
just
mastering
the
bike;
it
also
encompassed
a
commitment
to
safety.
She
recounted
a
minor
mishap
during
filming
that
served
as
a
valuable
lesson
on
the
importance
of
safety
gear.
"All
said
and
done,
it
was
a
fun
learning
experience
for
me,
and
it
taught
me
a
lesson
that
I
need
to
wear
all
the
gear
whenever
I
ride
any
bike,"
Rachana
emphasized,
underlining
her
newfound
respect
for
the
precautions
necessary
when
riding.
The
actor's
narrative
not
only
highlights
her
personal
growth
through
her
sister's
influence
but
also
underscores
the
significance
of
safety
measures
in
potentially
hazardous
activities
like
bike
riding.
As
'Dabangii
–
Mulgi
Aayi
Re
Aayi’
continues
to
unravel
Arya's
tumultuous
journey,
Rachana
Mistry's
off-screen
adventures
add
an
intriguing
layer
to
her
character's
on-screen
persona.
