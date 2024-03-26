Shehzada Dhami New Show: After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXIT, Actor Bags NEW Project On THIS Channel?

Shehzada
Dhami
New
Show:
Produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
Star
Plus'
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
been
garnering
attention
since
the
departure
of
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod
last
year
due
to
a
generation
leap.
This
shift
introduced
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
as
the
new
central
characters,
portraying
Abhira
and
Armaan,
respectively.
Following
an
initial
period
filled
with
struggle,
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
ultimately
made
a
place
for
themselves
in
the
hearts
of
the
dedicated
audience
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
However,
an
unexpected
incident
has
shocked
everyone
as
Shehzada
Dhami,
the
male
protagonis
of
YRKKH,
was
recently
removed
from
the
show
by
producer
Rajan
Shahi,
along
with
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
due
to
unprofessional
behavior.
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
BAGS
NEW
SHOW
AFTER
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
EXIT?
Soon
after
their
termination,
the
makers
replaced
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
with
Rohit
Purohit
and
Garvita
Sadhwani
as
the
new
Armaan
and
Ruhi
respectively
in
the
top-rated
Star
Plus
show.
It's
been
a
few
days
since
their
exit
but
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
haven't
yet
shared
their
side
of
the
story.
Amid
the
ongoing
controversy,
the
latest
buzz
suggests
that
Shehzada
Dhami
might
soon
make
his
TV
comeback
with
a
new
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
According
to
a
Saas
Bahu
Aur
Betiyaan
report,
the
actor
has
been
in
talks
for
an
upcoming
Colors
show.
HAS
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
SIGNED
A
NEW
COLORS
SHOW?
Gossips
TV,
the
popular
social
media
handle,
known
for
sharing
updates
related
to
popular
show
and
celebrities,
has
also
revealed
that
same.
The
viral
post
reads,
"According
to
REPORTS
After
his
TERMINATION
from
#YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai,
#ShehzadaDhami
bags
Colors
TV's
upcoming
new
show!"