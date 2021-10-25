Director Abhijet Raajput Making Comeback After Long Hiatus

The global pandemic had brought the entire world to a standstill, especially the film and entertainment industry, as cinema houses closed shutters and life literally came to a standstill for those associated with the field. But now with the world opening up, things are getting in place and director and producer Abhijet Raajput is optimistic to start his new innings on a positive note. This 32 year-old, Pune based professional has directed numerous Punjabi albums, English albums, fashion film videos, and ad films. His latest offering is a web series called Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai, which is one of his first.

The kind of work that this Indian director has been presenting is at par with global standards, especially his music videos, which have a distinct quality in them. He says, "The global pandemic has got the whole world on its knees and many industries were drastically affected, especially the Film and Television Industry which was clueless about their future for the longest time ever since the pandemic struck last year. Innumerable films were on the verge of release throughout the country but were put on hold as cinema halls has downed their shutters. The entire film industry right from South to Bollywood to Punjabi as well as Bhojpuri were all set to release big budget films, but had to step back."

He says that his second innings would be more impactful than his first, as he is putting in his all to create maximum impact.

Producers who had spent insane amounts of money in financing these projects were unsure about the future as their investments were on stake. People were already suffering from the situation, while film industry was going through unbearable losses. Unemployment increased in large numbers and the entire world was under financial crisis. OTT platforms came to the rescue during these trying times, paving way for many films releases informs Raajput. That saved the day for many producers, who sold their films to popular platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Pawan Malhotra And Supriya Pathak Are The Gems Of Indian Cinema, Says Tabbar Creator Harman Wadala

Now that the effect of the pandemic has subsided, the film industry is all set to be back on its feet again. Various film related activities have restarted, with shootings commencing again. Raajput is optimistic about the whole situation and says that the film industry will be back in its full form within no time, and he's hoping to make it by big for himself in coming months too.