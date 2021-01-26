Disney+ Hotstar VIP Releases First Look Of War-Epic Titled 1962: The War In The Hills Starring Abhay Deol

Inspired by true events, the series will launch on 26th February 2021 exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium

On the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and actor Abhay Deol unveiled the first look of its upcoming series 1962: The War In The Hills. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the series is inspired by true events that takes us back to November 1962 and narrates an untold story of bravery and valour. Actor Abhay Deol will be essaying the role of an army major who is leading a battalion in this war-epic.

Abhay Deol said “No better occasion than our Republic Day to salute our jawaans and warriors who tirelessly protect us round the clock. As a tribute, I am happy to release the first look of 1962: The War In The Hills. It is an untold story of bravery and valour; and yet continues to be relatable to us today. As director, Mahesh Manjrekar has presented a unique view in this war-epic" You can catch the teaser of 1962: The War In The Hills here:

1962: The War In The Hills will launch on 26th February 2021 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

