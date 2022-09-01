Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 9 Highlights: Tiger Shroff And Kriti Sanon Get Candid On Karan Johar's Show

The
ninth
episode
of
Koffee
With
Karan
7,
the
highly
popular
show
hosted
by
Karan
Johar,
is
currently
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
Tiger
Shroff
and
Kriti
Sanon,
the
much-loved
young
stars
graced
the
ninth
episode
as
the
guests.
The
onscreen
pair,
who
started
their
careers
together
with
Heropanti,
were
seen
getting
candid
about
their
career
and
personal
lives,
on
Koffee
With
Karan
7's
ninth
episode.
Karan
Johar
kickstarted
the
episode
by
asking
Kriti
Sanon
and
Tiger
Shroff
about
their
first
meeting.
The
actors
revealed
that
they
met
at
the
look
test
of
Heropanti
for
the
first
time.
According
to
Kriti,
they
did
a
scene
together
immediately
after
they
met
for
the
first
time.
Tiger,
on
the
other
hand,
revealed
that
he
was
intimidated
by
Kriti
because
she
was
very
well
aware
and
good
at
what
she
does.
Then,
Kriti
Sanon
revealed
that
she
attended
the
Delhi
auditions
for
Student
Of
The
Year,
but
got
rejected.
Karan
Johar
went
into
an
awkward
zone
with
the
actress'
revelation,
but
she
immediately
comforted
him
revealing
that
she
was
very
bad
at
it.
The
Koffee
with
Karan
host
stated
that
he
doesn't
remember
watching
her
audition
tape,
and
assured
her
that
he
will
find
it
out.
However,
Kriti
immediately
requested
him
to
not
reveal
it.