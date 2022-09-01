Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 9 Highlights: Tiger Shroff And Kriti Sanon Get Candid On Karan Johar's Show

The ninth episode of Koffee With Karan 7, the highly popular show hosted by Karan Johar, is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, the much-loved young stars graced the ninth episode as the guests. The onscreen pair, who started their careers together with Heropanti, were seen getting candid about their career and personal lives, on Koffee With Karan 7's ninth episode.

Karan Johar kickstarted the episode by asking Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff about their first meeting. The actors revealed that they met at the look test of Heropanti for the first time. According to Kriti, they did a scene together immediately after they met for the first time. Tiger, on the other hand, revealed that he was intimidated by Kriti because she was very well aware and good at what she does.

Then, Kriti Sanon revealed that she attended the Delhi auditions for Student Of The Year, but got rejected. Karan Johar went into an awkward zone with the actress' revelation, but she immediately comforted him revealing that she was very bad at it. The Koffee with Karan host stated that he doesn't remember watching her audition tape, and assured her that he will find it out. However, Kriti immediately requested him to not reveal it.