Karanvir Bohra's Wife Teejay Reveals He Loves Being A 'Girl Dad'; Says She Is Lost With Him Being In Lock Upp

Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp that is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. From being a team player and a task master to being there for his co-contestants, Karanvir is playing pretty well in a dignified way. His wife Teejay Sidhu is his biggest supporter and is proud of him.

Teejay told ETimes TV that she knows how compassionate he is and now the whole world is seeing that. She also revealed the actor is very sensitive when it comes to their daughters and spoke about how he has been 'girl's dad' and she misses him.



Teejay said, "KV has been a big support since the day our daughters were born. He never felt it was a responsibility or work. He's always said that our daughters are the best parts of us, that we have been given an amazing opportunity to shape these little minds. He didn't want to miss out on that opportunity."

Teejay said that Karanvir loves spending time with his daughters not only at home but also on shoots, and he wants his girl-gang to be there on set. She feels that Karanvir is the only dad who takes his children to work with him.

She concluded by saying, "What I love most is that he just loves being a 'girl dad!' (Did you see his post about 'Rules for Dating My Daughter?') And FYI, he's much more organized at home - he's the one who's on all the Mom groups and plans all their schedules! I'm actually lost with him being in Lock Upp."