Kubbra Sait Spotted In Apple TV's Foundation Trailer, Ali Fazal Says ‘We Sure Hinge Our Hopes On You Gurl'

After garnering much fame for playing Kukoo in Netflix's Sacred Games, Kubbra Sait is all set to impress the international audience with her upcoming Apple TV show Foundation. The Apple TV's new show is based on the acclaimed series of books by Issac Asimov. The makers recently unveiled the show's first trailer and fans couldn't help but praise Kubbra.

The show all set to premiere in September 2021 on Apple TV, will see Kubbra essaying the role of Phara. It is unclear if Phara is based on a character from the books or was created for the TV show. While her presence in the trailer is brief, fans are excited to see the actress reach new heights with the international series.

Apart from fans, Bollywood star Ali Fazal gave a shoutout to Kubbra and tweeted, "OH OK AIIGHT SO.. OI OI OI - HERE IS @KubbraSait mahhhh homieeeeeeeezzzzzzz .. LOOK AT YOU!!!! We sure hinge our hopes on you gurl.. take off maarle . #foundation kick ass." (sic)

Danish Sait Gets Hitched To Anya Rangaswami, Sister Kubbra Sait Extends Warm Wishes

Take a look at more tweets from fans,

OH OK AIIGHT SO….. OI OI OI - HERE IS @KubbraSait mahhhh homieeeeeeeezzzzzzz .. LOOK AT YOU!!!! We sure hinge our hopes on you gurl.. take off maarle . #foundation kick ass .. pic.twitter.com/CUjdfTj8hW — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 28, 2021

Shout out to @KubbraSait for rocking the #FOUNDATION trailer #AppleOriginals we at TJC are super proud of you 🎉😎 pic.twitter.com/0LLhVOiHcE — Tess Joseph (@Tesselmania) June 28, 2021

🇮🇳 Kubbra Sait, Pravesh Rana in “Foundation” (TV+) pic.twitter.com/l0pcX7p6f0 — Manish Vij (@vijmn) June 29, 2021

For the unversed, the sci-fi story follows Gaal Dornick who travels to the Galactic Empire's capital, Trantor, to take a job with his hero, Hari Seldon. However, when the two meet, Seldon uses a branch of mathematics called psychohistory to prove that the Galactic Empire will fall in three centuries, ushering in a galaxy-wide Dark Age. The show synopsis reads, "the thousand year saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it."

Kubbra Sait Feels Only Sonu Sood Can Take Responsibility To Vaccinate India! See Tweet

Foundation also stars Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Daniel MacPherson, T'Nia Miller, Pravessh Rana, Mido Hamada, Amy Tyger, Buddy Skelton, Alfred Enoch and Clarke Peters in leading roles.