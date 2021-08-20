Kumkum Bhagya Fame Krishna Kaul On Kissing Ashwath Bhatt In Cartel: It Was All A Fun Experience For Me

ALTBalaji's much-awaited web series Cartel has finally been released today (August 20, 2021). The gangster drama has been in the news for its powerful star cast and some scenes. After the trailer release, the kissing scene between Kumkum Bhagya actor Krishna Kaul and Raazi fame Ashwath Bhatt had become the talk of the town. For the unversed, Krishna has played the role of an aspiring actor in the film.

Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, Krishna Kaul opened up about his experience kissing Ashwath Bhatt in Cartel. The Roadies Real Heroes fame Krishna said that he was reluctant to do it, but it was a character's demand. Hence, he ended up doing it. The young actor said, "when I was told that I needed to kiss a man, I was reluctant. I wasn't sure if that would go with the image of my character in Kumkum Bhagya. They came back to me to narrate the script. And when they did, I was bowled over by the script. My character was someone I've not played before, so it was more exciting for me. It still took me some time to realise that I need to kiss a man on a show. After talking to a few friends, I realised that 'Hey, it's a show and I am an actor. I can't deny these things. So I agreed to the show. When the day of that scene came, I was nervous. I still wasn't sure."

Krishna Kaul further added, "When we did the take, I was quite hesitant, and it came across on the screens. Soon we did a take or two, and I got comfortable. I was very chill then. Because then, after a point, I became the character and forgot that I was Krishna Kaul. Eventually, it was all a fun experience for me."

Interestingly, when the actor informed his mom about the kissing scene, she was scandalised. He later clarified that he has only kissed a man on screen for the show. After his explanation, she was amazed. Talking about Cartel, the show stars Supriya Pathak, Jitendra Joshi, Tanuj Virwani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Pranati Rai Prakash, Amey Wagh and many others in key roles. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show is streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player Gold.