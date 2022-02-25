Lock Upp Contestant Munawar Faruqui Appeals To Netizens Not To Spread Hate; See Post

Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is participating in Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited reality show, Lock Upp. Ever since the comedian decided to participate in the Kangana Ranaut show, many netizens have started criticising him on social media. After seeing several tweets and messages, he took to Instagram and appealed to netizens not to spread hate.

Munawar Faruqui shared a note on his Instagram handle in which he wrote, "Request to friends, fans and followers If you see people giving their opinion on something I'm doing...Don't argue or abuse them...Put your words in right way and leave! Don't engage."

He further stated that his job is to entertain his fans and he will try his best to do that. Munawar added, "They have right to do that as I feel few are hurt, disappointed but at the end lets not make Internet about arguments and hate. Let them do their job (criticism) and let me do my job! (Entertainment) My job is to entertain you people! And I will try my best to do that 24*7 on this show."

Meet Gold Medallist Wrestler Babita Phogat - The Fourth Contestant Of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui had been in the news for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during his comedy act. He was arrested by the Indore Police last year and was in jail for almost a month. Hence, fans are eager to see him in Kangana Ranaut's jail.

Lock Upp Show Confirmed Contestants List With Photos: Kangana Ranaut Show To Have THESE Participants

Let us tell you, so far celebs like Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal and Babita Phogat have been confirmed as the contestants of Lock Upp. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show will start streaming from February 27, 2022 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.