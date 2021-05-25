The Family Man 2 Controversy: Raj And DK Request Everyone To Wait & Watch The Show

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming show The Family Man 2 has been surrounded by controversy. Recently, Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko had written a letter of complaint to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, seeking a ban on the show's broadcast. Now, filmmakers Raj and DK have opened up about the backlash.

Many including Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Founder Seeman, have alleged that the trailer of The Family Man 2 depicts Tamilians and Liberation Tiger for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) as terrorists and ISI agents having links with Pakistan. However, Raj and DK have urged fans to wait and watch the show.

Raj and DK released a press statement saying, "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people."

"We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story - much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you'll appreciate it once you watch it," concluded the statement.

The show's first season starring Manoj Bajpayee had garnered critical acclaim. After much delay, the second season is now set for release in the first week of June on Amazon Prime Video. The show also stars Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, along with Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.