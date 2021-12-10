Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992 Comes On Top With Max Wins

OTT platforms have been delivering content at a faster rate than any other platform including television and big screen. With production shutdowns during the lockdown, web shows saw a huge boom and now has become a substantially huge part of the industry. Recently Filmfare OTT awards took place to honour the best of the streaming platform releases.

While the list of deserving shows and talented actors is long, the awards night saw one name on the top at Filmfare OTT Awards 2021, is Scam 1992's, Pratik Gandhi. Some of the other shows that took awards home include Manoj Bajpayee's sequel The Family Man 2, Gullak Season 2 and more.

Here is a complete list of winners:

Best Original Soundtrack: Achint Thakkar, Scam 1992

Best Costume Design: Scam 1992

Best Production Design: Scam 1992

Best Background Music: Scam 1992

Best Editing: Scam 1992

Best VFX: Scam 1992

Best Cinematographer: Scam 1992

Best Original Story: Family Man

Best Dialogue: Scam 1992

Best Original Screenplay: Family Man 2

Best Adaptive Screenplay: Scam 1992

Best Non Fiction Original: Bad Boy Billionaires

Best Supporting Actor, Series ( Male ): Vaibhav Raj Gupta - Gullak

Best Supporting Actor, Series ( Female ) ( Comedy ): Sunita Rajwar - Gullak

Best Actor Comedy Male ( Critics ): Sunil Grover - Sunflower

Best Actor Comedy, Female ( Critics ): Kani Kasruti - Ok Computer

Best Actor in a Comedy Series ( Male ): Jameel Khan - Gullak

Best Actor in a Comedy Series ( Female ): Geetanjali Kulkarni - Gullak

Best Comedy Series / Special: Gullak

Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series ( female ): Amruta Subash, Bombay Begums

Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series ( Male ): Sharib Hashmi, Family Man

Best supporting actor, web original Female: Radhika Madan ( Ray )

Best Actor web original, Male: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Serious Men

Best Series, Critics: Mirzapur, Season 2

Best Director, Series ( Critics ): Suparn Verma, Family Man

Best Actor Drama series, Female: Huma Qureshi, Maharani

Best Actor, Critics: Manoj Bajpayee

Best Actor Drama Series ( Female ): Samantha, Family Man

Best Actor Series ( Male ): Pratik Gandhi, Scam 1992

Best Director Series: Hansal Mehta, Scam 1992