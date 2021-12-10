    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992 Comes On Top With Max Wins

      By
      |

      OTT platforms have been delivering content at a faster rate than any other platform including television and big screen. With production shutdowns during the lockdown, web shows saw a huge boom and now has become a substantially huge part of the industry. Recently Filmfare OTT awards took place to honour the best of the streaming platform releases.

      Pratik Gandhi,

      While the list of deserving shows and talented actors is long, the awards night saw one name on the top at Filmfare OTT Awards 2021, is Scam 1992's, Pratik Gandhi. Some of the other shows that took awards home include Manoj Bajpayee's sequel The Family Man 2, Gullak Season 2 and more.

      Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Scam 1992, Mirzapur, The Family Man Bag Record Nominations; See Full ListFilmfare OTT Awards 2021: Scam 1992, Mirzapur, The Family Man Bag Record Nominations; See Full List

      Here is a complete list of winners:

      Best Original Soundtrack: Achint Thakkar, Scam 1992
      Best Costume Design: Scam 1992
      Best Production Design: Scam 1992
      Best Background Music: Scam 1992
      Best Editing: Scam 1992
      Best VFX: Scam 1992
      Best Cinematographer: Scam 1992
      Best Original Story: Family Man
      Best Dialogue: Scam 1992
      Best Original Screenplay: Family Man 2
      Best Adaptive Screenplay: Scam 1992
      Best Non Fiction Original: Bad Boy Billionaires
      Best Supporting Actor, Series ( Male ): Vaibhav Raj Gupta - Gullak
      Best Supporting Actor, Series ( Female ) ( Comedy ): Sunita Rajwar - Gullak
      Best Actor Comedy Male ( Critics ): Sunil Grover - Sunflower
      Best Actor Comedy, Female ( Critics ): Kani Kasruti - Ok Computer
      Best Actor in a Comedy Series ( Male ): Jameel Khan - Gullak
      Best Actor in a Comedy Series ( Female ): Geetanjali Kulkarni - Gullak
      Best Comedy Series / Special: Gullak
      Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series ( female ): Amruta Subash, Bombay Begums
      Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series ( Male ): Sharib Hashmi, Family Man
      Best supporting actor, web original Female: Radhika Madan ( Ray )
      Best Actor web original, Male: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Serious Men

      Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 Winners List: Paatal Lok, Family Man, Sacred Games 2 Steal Many Awards
      Best Series, Critics: Mirzapur, Season 2
      Best Director, Series ( Critics ): Suparn Verma, Family Man
      Best Actor Drama series, Female: Huma Qureshi, Maharani
      Best Actor, Critics: Manoj Bajpayee
      Best Actor Drama Series ( Female ): Samantha, Family Man
      Best Actor Series ( Male ): Pratik Gandhi, Scam 1992
      Best Director Series: Hansal Mehta, Scam 1992

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 10:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 10, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X