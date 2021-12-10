Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992 Comes On Top With Max Wins
OTT platforms have been delivering content at a faster rate than any other platform including television and big screen. With production shutdowns during the lockdown, web shows saw a huge boom and now has become a substantially huge part of the industry. Recently Filmfare OTT awards took place to honour the best of the streaming platform releases.
While the list of deserving shows and talented actors is long, the awards night saw one name on the top at Filmfare OTT Awards 2021, is Scam 1992's, Pratik Gandhi. Some of the other shows that took awards home include Manoj Bajpayee's sequel The Family Man 2, Gullak Season 2 and more.
Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Scam 1992, Mirzapur, The Family Man Bag Record Nominations; See Full List
Here is a complete list of winners:
Best
Original
Soundtrack:
Achint
Thakkar,
Scam
1992
Best Costume Design: Scam 1992
Best Production Design: Scam 1992
Best Background Music: Scam 1992
Best Editing: Scam 1992
Best VFX: Scam 1992
Best Cinematographer: Scam 1992
Best Original Story: Family Man
Best Dialogue: Scam 1992
Best Original Screenplay: Family Man 2
Best Adaptive Screenplay: Scam 1992
Best Non Fiction Original: Bad Boy Billionaires
Best Supporting Actor, Series ( Male ): Vaibhav Raj Gupta - Gullak
Best Supporting Actor, Series ( Female ) ( Comedy ): Sunita Rajwar - Gullak
Best Actor Comedy Male ( Critics ): Sunil Grover - Sunflower
Best Actor Comedy, Female ( Critics ): Kani Kasruti - Ok Computer
Best Actor in a Comedy Series ( Male ): Jameel Khan - Gullak
Best Actor in a Comedy Series ( Female ): Geetanjali Kulkarni - Gullak
Best Comedy Series / Special: Gullak
Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series ( female ): Amruta Subash, Bombay Begums
Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series ( Male ): Sharib Hashmi, Family Man
Best supporting actor, web original Female: Radhika Madan ( Ray )
Best Actor web original, Male: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Serious Men
Filmfare
OTT
Awards
2020
Winners
List:
Paatal
Lok,
Family
Man,
Sacred
Games
2
Steal
Many
Awards
Best Series, Critics: Mirzapur, Season 2
Best Director, Series ( Critics ): Suparn Verma, Family Man
Best Actor Drama series, Female: Huma Qureshi, Maharani
Best Actor, Critics: Manoj Bajpayee
Best Actor Drama Series ( Female ): Samantha, Family Man
Best Actor Series ( Male ): Pratik Gandhi, Scam 1992
Best Director Series: Hansal Mehta, Scam 1992