 »   »   » Producer Bunny Vasu Miffed With Bharat Ane Nenu Producer?

There seems to be a conflict in Tollywood even before a movie's release. The conflict being between two producers. Allu Arjun's next venture, Naa Peru Surya, is being canned currently and the makers of the movie had locked its release date as April 27, 2018 during the time of the movie launch.

But the movie's producer, Bunny Vasu, is apparently miffed! Prince Mahesh Babu's upcoming ambitious venture, Bharat Ane Nenu, being directed by Koratala Siva, is also set to release on April 27, 2018.



Though the movie was slated for a Sankranti release, the makers had to inadvertently push it to a further date as the shooting and post production work required more time. Though there is no definite hard and fast rule about the communication of movie release dates to fellow producers, it is seen as a case of courtesy in Tollywood to inform the concerned producer if a big movie is slated for a clash during non-season.



Both Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are bigger stars in Tollywood, and a clash between them on the said date would result in lesser screens and reduced collections for either movies.



Also to note the fact that if one of the two movies garner negative or average word of mouth, then the same would face a bigger negative result than expected if it were to be a solo release.



Bunny Vasu apparently expressed his dissatisfaction on DVV Danayya stating that the latter could have called and informed him about his plans so that both producers could have sorted out a convenient release time for their respective movies.



Mahesh Babu And His Unfortunate Sentiment



Though the movie might make its way in April, one needs to also look into the bad sentiment of Mahesh Babu. Whenever the handsome hunk lock horns with any other star, he often faces failure while the other star's movies clicks well at the box office.



Mahesh Babu had got into the tug of war battle with Ram Charan in two occasions where Ram Charan had won the race on both the said occasions. In 2013, the fight was between Seethama Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Nayak and in 2014, it was between Nenokkadine and Yevadu.



During the Dussherra of 2017, Mahesh confronted Jr. NTR's Jai Lava Kusa with his Spyder, where the former was moderately successful and the latter was a big disaster. Now one hopes that either the issue will be sorted out amicably with the two movies releasing in different intervals or Mahesh Babu comes out of the jinx, if at all both movies release simultaneously.