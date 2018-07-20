English
 Mahesh Babu Wishes Daughter Sitara On Her Birthday In The Sweetest Way Possible!

Mahesh Babu Wishes Daughter Sitara On Her Birthday In The Sweetest Way Possible!

    The dashing Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest and most celebrated names in the Telugu film industry. Fondly referred to as 'Prince', he enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, warm nature and impressive range as a performer. Over the years, the actor has also starred in several popular films and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some good news for the actor's die-hard fans. As it so happens, the Srimanthudu star just took to Twitter and wished his daughter Sitara on her birthday in the sweetest way possible.

    "Wishing my everything a very happy 6th May you have all that you wish for and more I love you Sita papa," he added.

    Mahesh Babu

    While wishing her, Mahesh Babu also shared a sweet photo with his fans. In it, he can be seen spending some quality time with his little princess.

    In case, you did not know, Mahesh Babu loves spending time with Sithara and Gautham. Some time ago, his wife Namrata Shirodkar had said that he is a very 'hands-on' father.

    "Mahesh is a hands-on father though he does not have too much free time because of his work. But whenever we can, we take short breaks and vacations and spend time together," she had told a daily.

    On a related note, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the political drama Bharat Ane Nenu which hit the screens on April 20, 2018, and did well at the box office. The film also featured Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and veteran actor Prakash Raj in the lead. At present, Mahesh Babu is working on his film with director Vamsi Paidapally. The film-maker's last film Oopiri had done well at the box office and impressed the critics. As such, the fans are bound to have high expectations from his film with Mahesh Babu.

    Story first published: Friday, July 20, 2018, 11:38 [IST]
