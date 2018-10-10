 »   »   »  #MeToo: Amyra Dastur Recalls A Disturbing Incident; Says She Was Harassed By 'Powerful People'

The lovely Amyra Dastur is a reasonably popular name in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She enjoys a decent fan following thanks to her good looks, charming personality, humble nature and sincere performances. During her career, she has worked with a few big names and this benefited her career in a big way. Now, the Anegan actress is in the limelight for a shocking reason. During a recent chat with a leading news agency, Amyra revealed that she has faced harassment on several occasions while working in the South as well as in Bollywood.

"To be honest, I haven't faced casting couch in the south or Bollywood. But yes, I have faced my share of harassment in both industries. I don't have the guts to name them because they are powerful people - men and women who made sure I felt helpless," she added.

Amyra went on to add that she is not in a position to name her tormentors, as they are very powerful people.

"They know exactly who they are and what they have done. What I will say for now is that they better stop their discriminating ways because there's definitely a wave of change coming and their status won't be enough to protect them from Karma."

Recalling a horrific incident that happened during a shoot, she said that an actor once 'squeezed himself' against her and behaved in an inappropriate manner. She added that she was ultimately made to apologise to him.

"I have had an actor squeeze himself up against me during a shot in a song and whisper in my ear that he was so glad that I was in the film with him. When I threw him off me and refused to speak to him again, he made my experience miserable. To top it all, I was made to apologise to the actor for my difficult behaviour (as I kept ignoring him) by the producer," she added.

Recalling another incident, she said that the director of one of her films kept shouting at her throughout the shoot.

"Sometimes he would call me early to set, make me wait all day in my vanity van and then send an assistant director after 12-13 hours to tell me I wasn't going to shoot. He told me I should be 'grateful' that he even took me for this film," added Amyra.

Well, these are shocking revelations and are bound to ruffle a few feathers.

On a related note, the 'Me Too' movement has really picked up of late. Over the past few days, several women have come forward and shamed sexual predators, So far, celebs such as Nana Patekar and Vairamuthu have felt the wrath of the movement.