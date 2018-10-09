 »   »   »  Samantha Akkineni Vouches Her Big Support For The #MeTooIndia Movement!

The #MeToo India movement has indeed struck the Indian film industry with more and more revelations and accusations coming out with each passing hour. The South Indian film industry has also not been spared in the due course, with shocking accusations coming out. Some of the celebrities too have given their valuable support for the movement.

Popular South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni has extended her big support to the #MeToo India movement and the much-loved actress expressed her solidarity as she sent out an official statement regarding the same through her social media page.She has appreciated the bravery of the women who have come out in open to speak up. The tweet which the actress has sent out read as:

"I am so happy that more and more women are finding the strength to say #MeToo . Your bravery is commendable . I am sorry though that some people ,even other women themselves will shame and burden you with the question of proof and doubt. Just know that you are saving many little girls with your voice . Thankyou . I support the #MeTooIndia movement".

Well, that is indeed a strong statement from the much-loved actress of the South Indian film industry.