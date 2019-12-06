Allu Aravind On Offering Mammootty A Negative Role: He Said 'Can You Ask The Same To Chiranjeevi?'

Mammootty, the one and only 'Megastar' of Malayalam cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited Mamangam, touted to be a pan-India biggie. The film, shot against a mammoth budget, has piqued the curiosity and this might work in its favour. During the magnum opus's Telugu promotions, ace Tollywood producer Allu Aravind recalled the time when Mammootty refused to play the baddie in a film, starring Pawan Kalyan, and showed his class.

"Soon, I met him and got to know him. And around then, I called him, saying that I had a great role for him, and it was for a villain's character. He simply replied, 'Can you ask the same to Chiranjeevi?' and I put my phone down," he added.

Allu Aravind also revealed that he was mighty impressed with Mammootty's performance in the 1992 classic Swati Kiranam, marking the actor's Tollywood debut.

"I was slightly skeptical about the film doing well and wondered why Viswanath chose Mammootty as the lead. But once I saw the film, I was spellbound by Mammootty's acting and couldn't even get up from my chair," added Allu Aravind.

Coming back to Mamangam, it is a period-drama that revolves around some real events that took place in the 16th century. The film, helmed by M Padmakumar, features Mammootty in a classy new avatar, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. It stars former Netball player Prachi Tehlan as the leading lady, marking her Mollywood debut. Actors Unni Mukundan, Siddique, Mohan Sharma, Manikuttan and Iniya chk spelling too are a part of the cast.

Interestingly, unlike most Malayalam movies, Mamangam will hit screens in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam) on December 12, 2019, and this means that the stakes are pretty high.

