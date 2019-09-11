Mahesh Babu Or Jr NTR: Who Will KGF Director Pick For His Next Movie?
Every filmmaker would fancy the chance to work with Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR, who are two of the most popular stars of the Telugu film industry. What if a director gets the nod from both these top stars? Well, it seems like Prashanth Neel has seemingly got that huge luck with rumours doing the rounds that the KGF director might team up with one among these stars for his next directorial after KGF 2. Ever since these reports came up, discussions have been doing the rounds on who the director will choose first, Mahesh Babu or Jr NTR. Read to know further details regarding this.
About The JR NTR Movie
A few reports had surfaced that Mythri Movie Makers had revealed that Prasanth Neel is working on a script for Jr NTR. A producer had also revealed that Jr NTR himself had asked the production banner to consult Prashanth Neel after watching KGF.
When Will The Project Begin?
Prashanth Neel is busy with the works of KGF: Chapter 2, which is eyeing a summer 2020 release. On the other hand, Jr NTR is busy shooting for RRR, which will be a July 2020 release. It was rumoured that the production banner is waiting for Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR to finish their present projects before taking up the new film.
The Latest Reports
Most recently, a few reports had come up that Prashanth Neel had met none other than Mahesh Babu when the director was in Hyderabad for the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2. Reports also added that Mahesh Babu was pretty impressed with the one-liner narrated by Prashanth Neel.
The Confusion
With reports regarding the Mahesh Babu movie and the Jr NTR project hogging the limelight, there is huge confusion on which project Prasanth Neel might take up after the completion of KGF: Chapter 2. Let us wait for the official word to get a clear picture.