NTR Biopic Twitter Review: Here’s What The Fans Feel About The Balakrishna Film
The much-loved veteran Balakrishna is one of the most dashing and popular stars in the Telugu film industry today. The popular 'mass hero' enjoys an enviable fan following courtesy his impressive screen presence, bindass nature and lively on-screen antics. At present, he is in the limelight because of the NTR Biopic. The film revolves around the life of the former CM and its first part NTR Kathanayakudu is set to hit the screens today (January 9, 2019).
The film has been directed by Krish and is the biggest movie of NBK's illustrious career. It features the Bollywood beauty Vidya Balan as the female lead and it is the first Tollywood outing of her career. Her chemistry with NBK is bund to be a major highlight of the NTR Biopic.
The supporting cast of the film has names such as Kalyan Ram, Rana Daggubati and Sumanth. Thhe likes Nithya Menen, Rakul Preet and Hansika will be seen in guest roles.
The first shows of NTR Kathanayakudu are about to begin and here is the Twitter review.
$R!K@N+H @ichowdary9
#NTRKathanayakudu 2nd half is good straight into points. Only laag part is too many film lo film scenes.. should have edited so that runtime may be decreased. NTR-ANR scenes are highlight perfectly balanced. @iSumanth has given the best.
Rammi KS @KsRammi
Into 1 hours.. Good pace.. No lagging. Every frame is way back. Ballaya and Krish. The hardwork and dedication towards Telugu Cenima.. Ramaraogaru.. Well portrayed. Not a story.. It's a real life of ntr and AnR.. More seens. Second half really taking on high.. Balayya and Sumanth action is compiting as ntr and AnR
Vikram C Mandadi .@mrpablohigh
NBK has done terrific work especially in the scenes written to show the personal life of NTR and Daggubati Raja is superb all the way. #NTRKathanayakudu.
Proud 2 b Mahesh Fan @naveenkumar_345
Good one ... A tribute to Great NTR...
Balayya decent action 👍🏻 Good getups .. no one else could have done it better... Thank You Balayya & Krishh
sayyad Afsar @khanafsar537
A solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message... And so does nandamuri sir who is outstanding... Whistles, claps, laughter assured... Expect a STORM at the BO...